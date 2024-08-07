Transformer caught fire on roof of Hartford apartment building

A transformer caught fire on the roof of an apartment building in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to 50 Morgan St. and the fire was isolated and went out when power was interrupted.

They said there was minimal exposure to the building and no one was hurt.

Eversource is at the scene and crews from AT&T have been called to respond.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.