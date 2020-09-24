Transitioning Your Garden From Summer to Fall

It is no secret that we see some wild weather changes here in New England and this week has been no exception.

The state saw lows in the 20s and 30s to high temperatures in the 80s this week. So what are you supposed to do with your garden when you still have tomatoes thriving but you also want to plant your fall mums??

“One thing that’s really important is to watch the weather on a daily basis,” said Jessica Duncan, the Garden Center Manager at Warner Nursery in Simsbury.

When temperatures drop into the 40s or lower, it’s time to cover up your sensitive plants.

“Trees and shrubs are fine,” explains Duncan. “Perennials are fine but it’s a lot of the seasonal things and certainly house plants if you have anything you’ve had outside throughout the summer you’re going to want to bring that sort of stuff in.”

You can use a bed sheet, newspaper, or a tarp -- really anything that will keep frost from settling on plants.

After a dry, hot summer with plenty of pollination, summer plants are still thriving.

“I am revamping my planters in my backyard for fall,” Erin Holl said. “I’ve seen the same plants every day for the whole summer and it’s just nice to switch it up and not have a bunch of dead plants in my backyard.”

But if the cooler weather isn’t your cup of tea, it’s not too early to think ahead to spring.

“Daffodils, tulips, crocus, hyacinth all of that. Plant in the fall all those bulbs need to have a dormant period in the ground, quiet and cold and they’ll come out come springtime,” said Duncan. “And then it is a nice surprise in the spring because some of us forget we even put those in the ground.”