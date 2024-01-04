Transportation officials prepare for winter storm, plow drivers still needed

The first significant snowfall of the winter has some Connecticut residents excited for a winter wonderland they haven’t seen in a long time.

“It’s been weird because we haven’t had snow in such a long time,” Gretchen Duscza, of Waterford, said.

What residents aren’t excited for, though, is the driving.

“It’s beautiful and then it gets ugly with driving and all that,” Alison Sharaf, of Hartford, said.

But Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snowfall Saturday night into Sunday.

“I know it hasn’t snowed in a while here in Connecticut, but give yourself the extra time if you do have to be out,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

Morgan is offering the typical reminders ahead of the winter event including giving yourself extra time, slowing down and keeping back from plows at work. He said drivers will be ready to get to work when called in Saturday.

“Whatever time that is on Saturday night, they can come in get in the trucks and get on out,” Morgan said.

Roads are already out getting pre-treated with brine ahead of the storm. This year, unlike recent winters, there has been no shortage of fuel, salt or materials. What there has been a shortage of, is people.

According to the department, they are about 100 drivers short of their typical staffing levels.

“What that really means is that if it is a longer duration storm or higher intensity storm it may take us a little longer to clear the roads,” Morgan said.

Morgan said because this storm isn’t anticipated to be a longer duration event, he doesn’t anticipate the shortage to impact the response.

“We will have our crews activated to be out throughout the state of Connecticut and there is nothing that they cant handle,” Morgan said.

But the department will continue to advertise the need for drivers in case this winter does bring a longer and bigger snow event.