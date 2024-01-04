Light snow Thursday; weekend storm could bring up to 12 inches of snow

Light snow Thursday morning has left a coating of snow in many towns, but it is not expected to impact the schools or the commute.

And the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a weekend snowstorm that will develop on Saturday evening and night and continue into Sunday.

The forecast could change, but that storm could bring between an inch to a foot of snow, depending on where in the state you live.

Thursday will turn brighter and blustery as the day moves along and it will be clear and cold tonight, with temperatures in the 20s and a wind chill in the teens.

Then Friday will be sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s but feel like 20s all day.

Then Saturday will be cloudy and chilly, and the storm will begin.

Snow will begin developing on Saturday evening/night and it will continue through midday Sunday, coming down heavy at times.

As little as three inches is expected along the shoreline, but widespread six- to- 12-inch amounts are expected inland.

Then another storm might bring rain or ice by Tuesday.