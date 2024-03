A tree has come down on a house in Simsbury on Monday morning.

A large tree can be seen on top of the home on Blue Ridge Drive.

It appears that another tree fell in front of the home.

It's unclear if there's any damage to the home.

Wind gusts are expected to be around 50 miles per hour on Monday.