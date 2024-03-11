Snow showers possible this morning, tracking strong winds across the state today

Happy Monday! We're starting the new workweek with possible snow showers in parts of the state this morning and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking strong winds for during the day.

Snow showers are around this morning. Some towns could see a coating to an inch of snow.

During the day, it will be windy. Gusts will be up around 50 miles per hour.

Wind gusts that are over 50 miles per hour could bring tree damage and some power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state on Monday.

As the workweek continues, there will be milder air and moderating temperatures.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and will continue through the workweek.

It will feel like a taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.