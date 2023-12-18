Tree comes down on police cruiser in Guilford

A tree came down in a police cruiser in Guilford on Monday morning as storms moved through and it shattered the windshield.

Police said the officer was not hurt and posted photos on Facebook.

Several roads are closed in Guilford, as well as several other cities and towns, because of downed trees and wires.

Guilford police urged people to be cautious and said there is a lot of debris in the roads throughout town and pooling areas of water.

“Even our officers are not immune to the weather conditions as a cruiser was just damaged heavily by a tree. Fortunately the officer was not injured,” the post said.