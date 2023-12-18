Strong storm brings down trees and wires across Conn.

Multiple streets are closed as a strong storm moves through and is causing trees and wires to come down across the state.

These are some roads that are currently closed:

Durham Route 17 is closed at Canterbury Drive

Farmington Waterville Road (Route 10) between Farmington Avenue and Aqueduct Lane Mountain Spring Road between Farmington Avenue and Talcott Notch Road Old Mountain Road between Farmington Avenue and Eli Road

Franklin Route 32 is closed at Meeting House Hill

Hebron Route 202 is closed at Millstream Road

Ledyard Lambtown Road between Colonel Ledyard Highway and Pumpkin Hill Road The 900 block of Shewville Road Sandy Hollow Road at Whalehead Road Pumpkin Hill Area of 53 Lambtown Road



Marlborough Route 66 near Carter Hill Farm will be closed for an extended period of time.

Middletown Bear Hill Road Arbutus Street near Thimble Road Road River Road at Silver Street Randolph Road between Mapleshade Road and Ryan Street Chamberlain Hill Road at Thistle Lane Freeman Road at River Road

Plainfield Norwich Road (Route 12) is closed at Cemetery Road

Redding Route 58 at Pocahontas Road Route 58 at the Bethel gas station past the Redding line Simpaug Road at Topstone Road

Stafford Route 190 is closed at Stafford Street

Wilton Belden Hill Road is closed between Route 106 and Highfield Road There is an additional lane closure in the 400 block of Belden Hill Road. Spoonwood Road is closed at Cardinal Lane Old Boston Road is closed between numbers 104 and 109.

Windham Plains Road is closed from Route 32 to Alice Street



Residents are asked to avoid these areas.

There is no estimate for when the areas will reopen.