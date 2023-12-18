Strong storm brings down trees and wires across Conn.

Multiple streets are closed as a strong storm moves through and is causing trees and wires to come down across the state.
These are some roads that are currently closed:
- Durham
- Route 17 is closed at Canterbury Drive
- Farmington
- Waterville Road (Route 10) between Farmington Avenue and Aqueduct Lane
- Mountain Spring Road between Farmington Avenue and Talcott Notch Road
- Old Mountain Road between Farmington Avenue and Eli Road
- Franklin
- Route 32 is closed at Meeting House Hill
- Hebron
- Route 202 is closed at Millstream Road
- Ledyard
- Lambtown Road between Colonel Ledyard Highway and Pumpkin Hill Road
- The 900 block of Shewville Road
- Sandy Hollow Road at Whalehead Road
- Pumpkin Hill
- Area of 53 Lambtown Road
- Marlborough
- Middletown
- Bear Hill Road
- Arbutus Street near Thimble Road Road
- River Road at Silver Street
- Randolph Road between Mapleshade Road and Ryan Street
- Chamberlain Hill Road at Thistle Lane
- Freeman Road at River Road
- Plainfield
- Norwich Road (Route 12) is closed at Cemetery Road
- Redding
- Route 58 at Pocahontas Road
- Route 58 at the Bethel gas station past the Redding line
- Simpaug Road at Topstone Road
- Stafford
- Route 190 is closed at Stafford Street
- Wilton
- Belden Hill Road is closed between Route 106 and Highfield Road
- There is an additional lane closure in the 400 block of Belden Hill Road.
- Spoonwood Road is closed at Cardinal Lane
- Old Boston Road is closed between numbers 104 and 109.
- Belden Hill Road is closed between Route 106 and Highfield Road
- Windham
- Plains Road is closed from Route 32 to Alice Street
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Residents are asked to avoid these areas.
There is no estimate for when the areas will reopen.