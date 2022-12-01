Tree Lightings, Holiday Events Take Place Across the State

The holiday season is in full swing across Connecticut. Several towns across the state held tree lightings and holiday events to ring in the season Thursday night.

West Hartford lit the tree at Blue Back Square. They even had some help from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event was part of the town's annual holiday stroll, which also featured carolers, dancers and much more.

Hundreds of people came out to New Britain's Central Park as it flipped the switch on its holiday tree. The 40-foot tree was lit by Mayor Erin Stewart and some helpers, who rolled in on a firetruck.

Plenty of wreaths and garland could be seen on light poles across the city.

And in New Haven, the lights are officially on, too. The city lit its tree for the first time this season.

Anyone who wants to see the tree can come out to the city green any night of the week.