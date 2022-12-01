Tree Lighting

Tree Lightings, Holiday Events Take Place Across the State

NBC Connecticut

The holiday season is in full swing across Connecticut. Several towns across the state held tree lightings and holiday events to ring in the season Thursday night.

West Hartford lit the tree at Blue Back Square. They even had some help from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event was part of the town's annual holiday stroll, which also featured carolers, dancers and much more.

Hundreds of people came out to New Britain's Central Park as it flipped the switch on its holiday tree. The 40-foot tree was lit by Mayor Erin Stewart and some helpers, who rolled in on a firetruck.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Plenty of wreaths and garland could be seen on light poles across the city.

NBC Connecticut

And in New Haven, the lights are officially on, too. The city lit its tree for the first time this season.

Local

Portland 15 mins ago

Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm

Bridgeport 35 mins ago

9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport

Anyone who wants to see the tree can come out to the city green any night of the week.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Tree LightingNew BritainChristmas TreesNew Haven Tree Lighting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us