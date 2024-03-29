Tree limb falls on car on Merritt Parkway, causes rollover

Two people were left with minor injuries today when high winds caused a tree to crash down onto their vehicle as they were driving on the Merritt Parkway.
The accident occurred between exits 46 and 44 southbound in Fairfield. Firefighters say a pine tree on the south side of the road snapped at its base and struck the car, causing it to roll over.
The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
