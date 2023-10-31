Trending treats: Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Connecticut?

Halloween is here and all types of candies will be greeting trick-or-treaters across the state. But did your favorite make the top 3 sweet selections in Connecticut?

CandyStore.com has ranked each state's favorites. CandyStore.com sells all types and kinds of candies and reviews trends and data to determine the most popular Halloween candies across the country each year.

CandyStore.com ranked Almond Joy bars as Connecticut's favorite Halloween candy this year; a treat that has a state connection.

Almond Joy bars were invented by the New Haven-based Peter Paul Manufacturing Company in the 1940s when it added an almond to its Mounds bar. Almond Joy bars were produced in Naugatuck up until 2007.

Milky Way and M&Ms come in as the second and third favorite Halloween candies in Connecticut.

Nationwide, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups take home the win for most popular Halloween candy, with M&Ms and Hot Tamales right behind.

Other popular Halloween candy nationwide includes Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Hershey Kisses and candy corn.

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy in 2023.