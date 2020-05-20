Tribes to Begin Reopening Casino Properties on June 1

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe announced Wednesday that they will begin reopening portions of their reservations on June 1.

Portions of both Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun will reopen on that date with new safety guidelines in place, including the wearing of personal protective equipment and social distancing guidelines.

The tribes said they collaborated to create new safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that their policies are "consistent with or exceeding the State's phased guidance and safety protocols."

The casinos are on sovereign land and not subject to the governor's executive orders. Both tribes agreed to close their properties back in March, in line with business closures in Connecticut, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During the first phase of reopening on June 1, concert venues, buffets and poker rooms will remain closed, and restaurants will be open only for takeout.

The properties will also aim to welcome only Connecticut and Rhode Island residents. They will not be marketing to New York or Massachusetts, and they will not accept out-of-state buses.

Officials also said employees will receive training on infectious disease safety and proper sanitation protocols.

“The safety, health and wellbeing of our Tribal community, guests, team members and local communities remain our number one priority as we prepare to reopen. With the guidance from our Chief Medical Officer and the CDC, we’ve made significant investments to enhance our processes to adapt to the challenges of the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," Rodney A. Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, wrote in a statement.

The new guidelines, which were shared with state officials weeks ago, are based off recommendations from experts nationally and around the globe and have been implemented at several of our other resort destinations across the country – some of which are now open or will be later this month. As we enter our “new normal” we are excited to welcome back our team members who are an extension of our Mohegan family and to once again begin working with many of our local partners and businesses to help stimulate the Connecticut economy," added James Gessner, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe.