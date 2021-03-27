Tribute in Honor of Those Lost to COVID-19 to be Held in Hartford Tonight

A tribute in honor of the people who have died from COVID-19 in the last year will be held in Hartford tonight.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said 1,000 floating candles will be placed on Bushnell Park Pond as a tribute to those who have died from COVID-19.

On Thursday, we commemorated the anniversary of the first COVID-19-related death in our community. Tonight at 7pm, we’ll be placing 1,000 floating candles on Bushnell Park Pond as a small tribute to all those we’ve lost this year. Please join us, and please wear a mask. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) March 27, 2021

Everyone is encouraged to attend. Anyone who comes to the event is asked to wear a mask.

The tribute is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

The city commemorated the anniversary of the first COVID-19 related death in the community on Thursday, Bronin said.

In Connecticut, over 7,800 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state's latest numbers.