Trinity College professor helps Afghan women impacted by the Taliban

Trinity College Professor Lucy Ferriss is wrapping up another semester with her students. It’s something she’s done countless times over her career, but this class is very different.

It’s part of the Afghan Female Students Outreach, a program that offers online classes to women in Afghanistan.

“You always hope you make a difference in students' lives, but here I feel it every time I talk to them,” AFSO President Ferriss said.

Ferriss said she and some other Trinity College professors were looking for a way to help women in Afghanistan in the spring of 2023.

The Taliban had regained control of the country and was shutting down educational opportunities for women in Afghanistan.

AFSO started with eight professors teaching 100 women in Afghanistan. Today, 90 professors worldwide and more than 50 teaching assistants volunteer to teach 500 women.

The program also has a waitlist of thousands of more women.

“I will never forget the first day I saw professor Ferris on my phone screen,” one student told NBC Connecticut. “Tears streamed down my face.”

NBC Connecticut is withholding the woman’s name due to safety concerns.

AFSO classes help women prepare for college, but do not come with college credit.

“We aren’t a university, we aren’t funded, we don’t have an administration,” Ferriss said.

Students in the program can enroll in classes with credits, though, through the Open Society University Network. The University College London is working on a scholarship for Afghan women.

AFSO also recently received a $10,000 prize from the Greater Sum Foundation. Professors volunteer, but the organization uses the money to support students with internet or cellphone data packages and other needs.

The student said she heard about the program via word of mouth and enrolled after the Taliban twice closed the doors on her dreams of a bachelor’s degree.

“I’m so tired,” she said. “I – I don’t know what should I do now."

Ferriss said AFSO continues to try to find pathways for Afghan women to access education, both in their country and elsewhere.

The organization has to be careful, though. Ferriss said she’s not concerned about the Taliban targeting here, but she doesn’t want AFSO to do things that would draw the militant group’s attention.

She’s concerned the Taliban could try to identify women who target the organization and retaliate against them. It could also cut off internet access.

For students, the classes help keep their dreams alive as they seek opportunities women haven’t had in Afghanistan.

“I can help other girls but now I couldn’t -- I can’t help others because I need someone help me,” the one student told NBC Connecticut.