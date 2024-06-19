Cromwell

Trinity Health, Travelers prepared for heat wave during 2024 golf championship

Trinity Health will have emergency personnel and medical resources located throughout the grounds during this year's Travelers Championship as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s.

By Dave Peck

“The only good thing about the heat today,” said ESPN’s Chris Berman. "It gives some of us a chance to beat the temperature.”

Chris Berman is hoping for scores lower than the mid-90s during Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am event amid the heat wave at TPC River Highlands.

"I got my water, I got my hat, I got my rag to wipe the sweat,” said Jazmin Warner, who traveled from Wisconsin to watch golf this week.

To combat the temps, Trinity Health has set up a miniature hospital on the course with a certified physician on hand for any emergency that may arise.

“That person is here to evaluate and treat anybody who comes in with the smallest thing of, 'I need some sunscreen,' to a headache to, 'I need some IV fluids,' to someone who’s even sicker and needs to be transported to the hospital,” Dr. Jennifer Martin, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Francis Hospital.

Once again, Travelers has brought back some essential amenities, like the Chill Zone and water stations, to help combat the heat.

“If you normally drink 8-10 glasses of water in a day, today and tomorrow if you’re on the course you’re gonna almost want to double that just to stay safe,” Dr. Martin said.

She said medical personnel, wearing yellow, will also be present throughout the course, but that preparation for the temperatures will be key for staying safe all week.

“Wearing clothing that’s appropriate, lighter colored, loose fitting clothing, bringing a hat to shield from the sun, bringing sunscreen, bringing an empty water bottle that can be refilled throughout the course of the day,” Dr. Martin said.

