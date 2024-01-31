Triple stabbing is under investigation in New London

Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said they were called to a home on Connecticut Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

Officers said three people were stabbed and have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing was not random and the victims were known to each other. Police are actively looking for a 16-year-old girl who appears to be the suspect.

A knife was recovered at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.