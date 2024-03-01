A breakdown of the charges Michelle Troconis has been found guilty of

Michelle Troconis has been found guilty of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos in 2019 and five other counts.
A six-member jury returned its verdict Friday morning after more than two full days of deliberating.
Troconis sobbed as the guilty verdicts were read.
She was found guilty of the following charges:
- Count 1: Conspiracy to commit murder
- Count 2: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)
- Count 3: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)
- Count 4: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)
- Count 5: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)
- Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution
Here's a breakdown of how much time in prison each charge carries.
Conspiracy to commit murder
- Class B felony
- Up to 20 years in prison
Tampering with physical evidence
- Found guilty on two counts, relating to May 24 and May 29, 2019 events
- Class D felony
- Up to 5 years in prison
Hindering prosecution, second-degree
- Class C felony
- Up to 10 years in prison
Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence
- Found guilty on two counts, relating to May 24 and May 29, 2019 events
- Class D felony
- Up to 5 years in prison
She faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 31.
Judicial marshals put Troconis in handcuffs and led her from the courtroom.
Troconis trial
