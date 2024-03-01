A breakdown of the charges Michelle Troconis has been found guilty of

Michelle Troconis has been found guilty of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos in 2019 and five other counts.

A six-member jury returned its verdict Friday morning after more than two full days of deliberating.

Troconis sobbed as the guilty verdicts were read.

She was found guilty of the following charges:

Count 1 : Conspiracy to commit murder

: Conspiracy to commit murder Count 2 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 3 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 4 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 5 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

Here's a breakdown of how much time in prison each charge carries.

Conspiracy to commit murder

Class B felony

Up to 20 years in prison

Tampering with physical evidence

Found guilty on two counts, relating to May 24 and May 29, 2019 events

Class D felony

Up to 5 years in prison

Hindering prosecution, second-degree

Class C felony

Up to 10 years in prison

Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence

Found guilty on two counts, relating to May 24 and May 29, 2019 events

Class D felony

Up to 5 years in prison

She faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 31.

Judicial marshals put Troconis in handcuffs and led her from the courtroom.

