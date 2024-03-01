Michelle Troconis

What comes next for Michelle Troconis after guilty verdict?

By Angela Fortuna

Pool Image

Michelle Troconis is due back in court later this month, but it's not for her sentencing just yet.

She is scheduled for a contempt hearing on March 21.

It all stems from what happened in court on Feb. 15, and the image on Troconis' laptop screen in court.

A friend of Jennifer Dulos alerted prosecutors that a sealed custody report was on the defendant's laptop, and no one is supposed to have access to it.

The judge in this case has recused himself, so a new judge will preside over the hearing. Troconis will also have a different attorney.

After the contempt hearing, Troconis is set to appear in court for sentencing on May 31. She faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

