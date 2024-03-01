Michelle Troconis' family and friends speak out after guilty verdict

The family of Michelle Troconis is heartbroken by Friday's verdict and they maintain that she's innocent.

In an emotional address outside court, Michelle's mother, father and sisters reiterated that she did not commit any of the crimes she's accused of.

She was found guilty of the following charges:

Count 1 : Conspriacy to commit murder

: Conspriacy to commit murder Count 2 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 3 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 4 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 5 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

“I know that everyone wanted answers. I know that maybe the state is happy that they finally convicted her, or someone is paying for the price, but she is not the right one," Michelle's sister Claudia Marmol said.

Another one of Michelle's sisters, Daniela, said they her family prays for Jennifer's children every night.

"I met them, I know them. They are beautiful kids," she said. "Look inside your heart. We cannot live in a world with so much hate. Michelle is innocent."

She claimed that Michelle's trial hasn't been fair since day one.

“This is definitely a devastating day because my sister is innocent of all the charges she has been convicted of. And we are certain that she is innocent, and I know that time will prove it to you guys," Marmol said.

Michelle's mother and father also spoke outside court Friday.

“I’m the mother, and I am devastated. She is innocent and I know that, my heart knows that," Michelle's mother Marisela Arreaza said.

Both Arreaza and Michelle's father maintained Michelle's innocence, saying that "God will prevail the truth."

“I came many years ago to this country looking for opportunities, freedom and justice. And I moved my whole family here. I have eight American grandchildren. And today, we are here devastated because there has been tremendous injustice in the trial of my daughter," father Carlos Troconis said.

The family said they plan to appeal the decision, saying that they want justice for Michelle.