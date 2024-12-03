Brooklyn

Troopers look for thief posing as delivery driver before taking package in Brooklyn

By Angela Fortuna

Troop D

Troopers are looking for whoever posed as a delivery driver and stole a package off of a person's porch in Brooklyn, Connecticut on Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Westview Drive. State police said that a person walked up to the home with a Walmart paper bag a few minutes after FedEx dropped off a package.

The thief then put the paper bag down, trying to make it look like they were delivering it. After that, they took the package from the porch and drove off in an orange Honda Fit.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Troop D by calling 860-779-4900.

