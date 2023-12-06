Tuition at CT state college and universities is set to increase

The cost of going to college at a state school will be going up soon.

The Board of Regents approved a 5% increase in tuition and fees for state university and college students. The hike takes effect in the 2024-25 school year.

Officials say the increase it necessary to help close a projected $140 million deficit.

Students at state universities will see an average increase of $334 a year in tuition. At state colleges, that increase amounts to about $216 a year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Though not everyone on the Board of Regents was in favor of the rate hike.

"It seems to me that it's not the students who should be paying for that, in terms of this fee increase, but additional reserve funds should be used to offset a good part of that fiscal year '25 budget," Board of Regents member David Blitz said.

The majority of the board says the hike is needed. CSCU faculty and staff unions are calling for the governor and lawmakers to find a way to stop the increase.