Twice daily highway closures planned for I-95 in East Lyme

For the next six to eight weeks, I-95 in East Lyme will shut down for 15 minutes twice a day while crews work to remove a large rock ledge adjacent to the highway.

The twice-daily closures will begin Aug. 1 and will take place Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT).

“We are looking for patience," said Robert Obey, the resident engineer for the I-95 East Lyme project.

"We know it is a significant disruption to traffic, especially in the summer time. If there was a better way to do it, we would be doing it. This is the best way to do it and the best time to do it," he continued.

The rock blasting cannot be conducted during nighttime hours, according to the CT DOT. The state studied traffic data to determine the best time to conduct the blasting during the day. Rock blasting will not happen during morning or evening rush hours. Blasting will also not take place on Fridays.

"By doing two blasts, two controlled removals of the rock that is here, instead of one, we are going to be able to do this project in six to eight weeks instead of something that was more nine to 12 weeks," said Josh Morgan, a DOT spokesperson.

The crews have to remove about 30,000 yards of rock. The ledge is only feet away from the roadway, which makes it an even more challenging job. They are closing the highway to protect public safety.

"Removing rock and blasting next to the highway is incredibly unsafe for traveling public," Obey said. "We are merely being proactive and making sure we don’t have vehicles or people within 500 feet of the blast is our goal.”

While the operation is called rock blasting, Obey said that it will be more of a "controlled removal."

"Being this close to the highway, the rock has to be removed strategically, systematically and in an incredibly safe manner," Obey said.

The crews do not expect debris to make its way on to the highway, though if it does the closures could last longer than 15 minutes.

“The strategy is plan for the worst and hope for the best," Obey said. "We have a very robust cleaning crew, equipment and machinery, on standby so that if we do end up with some rock debris in either of the travel lanes that we can clean it, get the roads swept and get the highway opened to traffic as soon as possible.”

Exact times of the blasts are not scheduled.

"Because this is such a specialized process, we can’t say we are going to be doing it at 10 a.m. and noon every day," Morgan said.

Drivers are encouraged to sign up for daily text messages that will be sent 30 minutes prior to each highway closure. Approximately 2,000 people have signed up for text alerts so far, according to the state. To sign up for notifications, click here.

The rock blasting is part of a larger highway safety improvement project happening at exit 74 in East Lyme. The four-year project recently broke ground and, among other goals, will widen the highway.

The giant rock ledge is directly in the way, which is why it needs to be removed.

“We need to make room for that third lane, a new on-ramp, and wider shoulders,” Obey said.

During the temporary 15-minute highway closures, there will be detours.

According to the project's website, people traveling northbound should take exit 74 and continue on Route 161 North, turn left on to Cross Road, turn left on to Waterford Parkway, and take the entrance ramp back onto I-95 northbound.

People traveling I-95 southbound should take exit 75, follow Route 1 to Route 161 South, and then access the I-95 southbound entrance ramp.

“East Lyme police will have additional officers out during these detours to help facilitate traffic and keep traffic moving," Morgan said. "We appreciate the public hanging with us."

In addition to the traffic impact, the blasting operation will be loud. The state wants to make sure people are aware that it is going on and that it is not an emergency situation.