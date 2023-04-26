Construction Begins on I-95 Exit 74 Project in East Lyme

Construction is now underway for a major infrastructure project on Interstate 95 in East Lyme. The exit 74 project aims to help traffic move safer and more freely.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the current interchange configuration has resulted in nearly 200 crashes with more than 50 injuries between 2018 and 2021.

“We are able to make the road safer and reduce congestion by eliminating those inadequate designs from 50 years ago," said Garrett Eucalitto, the state's DOT commissioner. "This project is going to help alleviate that by making our highways better designed [and] eliminate some of those traffic bottlenecks that everyone gets frustrated with."

The project entails reconfiguring the exit 74 interchange, adding full length acceleration lanes, and creating 12-foot shoulders, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This area is prone to crashes, which cause traffic delays and congestion. This project is significant for the safety and mobility of all who are using our roadway infrastructure," said Lamont.

The $148 million project is 80% federally funded through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state will fund the remaining 20%.

In addition to the improvements on I-95, the project includes addling sidewalks and shoulders along Route 161.

“Which will make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists," said Kevin Seery, East Lyme's first selectman. "When this is said and done, it is going to be such an improvement over what we are used to right now.”

The project will take workers about four years to complete.

“Progress requires patience. We are asking everyone to be patient," said Eucalitto.