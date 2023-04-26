east lyme

Construction Begins on I-95 Exit 74 Project in East Lyme

The $148 million project aims to improve safety.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Construction is now underway for a major infrastructure project on Interstate 95 in East Lyme. The exit 74 project aims to help traffic move safer and more freely.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the current interchange configuration has resulted in nearly 200 crashes with more than 50 injuries between 2018 and 2021.

“We are able to make the road safer and reduce congestion by eliminating those inadequate designs from 50 years ago," said Garrett Eucalitto, the state's DOT commissioner. "This project is going to help alleviate that by making our highways better designed [and] eliminate some of those traffic bottlenecks that everyone gets frustrated with."

The project entails reconfiguring the exit 74 interchange, adding full length acceleration lanes, and creating 12-foot shoulders, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This area is prone to crashes, which cause traffic delays and congestion. This project is significant for the safety and mobility of all who are using our roadway infrastructure," said Lamont.

The $148 million project is 80% federally funded through President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state will fund the remaining 20%.

In addition to the improvements on I-95, the project includes addling sidewalks and shoulders along Route 161.

Local

Wallingford 4 mins ago

Minor Arrested After String of Car, Purse Thefts in Wallingford

Newington 5 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Main Street in Newington

“Which will make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists," said Kevin Seery, East Lyme's first selectman. "When this is said and done, it is going to be such an improvement over what we are used to right now.”

The project will take workers about four years to complete.

“Progress requires patience. We are asking everyone to be patient," said Eucalitto.

This article tagged under:

east lymei-95
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us