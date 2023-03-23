Avon

Twin Puppies Rescued From High Kill Shelter Are Looking for Their Forever Home

By Stephanie O'Connell

Cute? Check.

Snuggly? Check.

Loves to give kisses? Double check.

Listens to commands? Well, deaf puppy siblings Peabody and Pearl won’t be able to hear you tell them to sit or roll over, but they will make up for that with their adorable baby faces and playful personalities.

“They are both deaf but they are so incredibly capable,” said Marissa Squires, owner and founder of Dogology and New England Dog Rescue. “They are incredibly social, they love all people, kids, dogs, cats, you name it. And the great thing about them is they were born deaf so they don’t know anything different.”

The 11-week-old pups were rescued from a high-kill shelter in Mississippi by New England Dog Rescue, an Avon-based rescue that couldn’t pass up the adorable duo once they heard of their dire situation.

“When we saw them and heard of their story, we knew we had to help them,” said Squires. “We knew that New England was the place for them and they would find the best homes up here.”

Squires said the dogs have been acclimating perfectly to their new, temporary homes. They are active little ones who love running around and crashing for naps in the laps of their human friends.

Any potential families that want to welcome one of these pups into their homes may have to get a little creative with training. Other than that, Squires said they are ready to live long, normal, healthy lives.

“Whenever you adopt a puppy,  you have to be prepared," said Squires. “So any puppy is a ton of work and a deaf dog can really be no different. You just have to think outside of the training box.”

For more information on Pearl and Peabody or any of the other adorable adoptable pups, visit the rescue's website.

