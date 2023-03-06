There were two $100,000 Cash5 winners in Connecticut over the weekend.

There was one $100,000 winner Saturday night and another on Sunday.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 2-3-13-23-34 and the winning numbers Sunday were 5-13-24-28-35.

The winners matched all five numbers.

There were two $100,000 winners on Feb. 8.

There were also $100,000 winners on Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 8, Jan. 9, Jan. 22, Feb. 3, Feb. 21, Feb. 25.