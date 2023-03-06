lottery

Back-to-Back $100,000 Cash5 Winners in CT Over the Weekend

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

There were two $100,000 Cash5 winners in Connecticut over the weekend.

There was one $100,000 winner Saturday night and another on Sunday.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 2-3-13-23-34 and the winning numbers Sunday were 5-13-24-28-35.

The winners matched all five numbers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were two $100,000 winners on Feb. 8.

There were also $100,000 winners on Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 8, Jan. 9, Jan. 22, Feb. 3, Feb. 21, Feb. 25.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

lotteryCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us