Two arrested in connection with death of 17-year-old in New London

New London police have arrested two people in connection with the death of D’Nazia Uzzle, a 17-year-old New London high school student.

New London police found Uzzle unresponsive in a home on April 15 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old suffered blunt injuries and died suddenly during a physical altercation, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and her death was ruled a homicide.

She was just a few months shy of her high school graduation.

Two other people found in the home, 40-year-old Erica Cherry and 19-year-old N’shon Cherry, both of New London, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

On Thursday, police said they have filed charges against both of them.

Erica Cherry and N’shon Cherry have been charged with accessory to commit manslaughter in the first degree, accessory to commit strangulation in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the third degree and cruelty to persons.

Both were held on $200,000 bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.

New London's prom was held after Uzzle died and her classmates voted her prom queen and displayed her prom dress. At graduation, students placed flowers atop a seat that was saved for Uzzle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or submit tips through the New London Tips 411 system.