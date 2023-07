There were two Cash5 jackpot winners in Connecticut Thursday night.

The winning numbers were 8-10-11-19-35.

The two jackpot winners won $82,948.

Cash5 drawings are done each night at around 10:29 p.m. You can place a wager until 10:20 p.m. for the night's drawing.

