Two charged in connection with man's death in Stamford

Stamford police have arrested two arrests as they investigate the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man last week.

Modesto Santiago-Gomez, 20, who police said is believed to be homeless, was found dead overnight Wednesday.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man 17-year-old young man. Both have been charged with assault in the first degree.

The 25-year-old is being held on $1 million bond and the teen is in the custody of the state juvenile detention.

Police continue to investigate the death of Santiago-Gomez and they are waiting on the office of the chief medical examiner to determine how he died. They expect to file additional charges.

Police said they have been in communication with his family in Guatemala.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jennifer Lynch of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417 or text a tip to Tip411 by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).