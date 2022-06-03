Two Chip's Family Restaurant Locations Close Their Doors

Two Chip's Restaurant locations in Connecticut are closing their doors effective immediately.

The Southington and Wethersfield Chip's locations are closed until further notice effective Friday.

“Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult decision; however, this decision is absolutely consistent with my brother George’s much larger strategic vision for the Chip’s brand," said Dina Bajko, owner of the restaurant's Orange and Fairfield locations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bajko stressed that her brother built the family restaurant on three fundamental principles: quality, service and community.

The restaurant didn't provide a specific reason for the unexpected closures.

“While we are going to miss our Southington and Wethersfield regulars, the Chip’s brand is refocusing on my brother George’s three founding principles," Bajko said in a statement.

The family restaurant's other locations across the state will remain open.