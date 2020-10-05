Newington

Two Injured After Fiery Crash Into Building in Newington

Vehicle crashes into a building in Newington
Karen Fors

Two people have serious injuries after a crash in Newington Sunday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to 102 Pane Road around 11 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into the building and the vehicle was on fire, police said.

The two people in the vehicle sustained what appeared to be serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Pane Road was closed for several hours.  

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Chapdelaine at (860) 666-8445.

