Two Lanes Closed on I-91 After Tractor-Trailer Crash in Enfield

Several lanes are closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars on Interstate 91 in Enfield Wednesday morning.

State police were sent to the area of exits 48 and 49 just after 3:30 a.m. for the accident.

According to state police, two people were transported with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt in the accident.

The right and center lanes are closed, according to the Department of Transportation.

Crews are on scene cleaning up diesel oil that spilled from the tractor-trailer.

There has been no additional information released at this time.