niantic

Two people found dead inside home in Niantic

By Angela Fortuna

East Lyme Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people were found dead inside of a home in the Niantic section of East Lyme late Friday afternoon.

East Lyme police said they were called to a home on Billow Road at 3:30 p.m. for a well being check.

Responding officers found two people dead inside. Police said there is no threat to the community.

The New London State's Attorney's Office and State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

niantic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us