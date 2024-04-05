Two people found dead inside home in Niantic

Two people were found dead inside of a home in the Niantic section of East Lyme late Friday afternoon.

East Lyme police said they were called to a home on Billow Road at 3:30 p.m. for a well being check.

Responding officers found two people dead inside. Police said there is no threat to the community.

The New London State's Attorney's Office and State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.