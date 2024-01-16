Two state troopers taken to hospital after crashes

Two state troopers were taken to the hospital after two separate crashes on Tuesday.

State police said a trooper was involved in a crash on Route 15 South, near exit 63, in North Haven, around 12:51 p.m. and was transported. The trooper’s injuries are not life-threatening, state police said.

Another state trooper was struck on Interstate 691 East, near exit 3, in Meriden.

Police said the trooper was at the scene of another crash when another vehicle struck him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.