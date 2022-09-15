Two Teens Charged in Hamden Shooting, Carjacking

Hamden police have arrested two teens in connection with a shooting and carjacking investigation on July 21.

Hamden police officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue ad learned that two people approached the victim, a 46-year-old Hamden man, and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim was shot in the groin and suffered serious injuries, police said, and his vehicle was taken.

Police said a 16-year-old New Haven resident was charged with robbery in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and larceny in the first degree.

A 16-year-old West Haven resident was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery first degree with a firearm, conspiracy to commit assault first degree with a firearm and larceny in the first degree.

At the time of their arrests, both teens were already in the custody of juvenile detention on unrelated charges, police said.