Two Teens Charged in Hamden Shooting, Carjacking

Hamden police have arrested two teens in connection with a shooting and carjacking investigation on July 21.
Hamden police officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue ad learned that two people approached the victim, a 46-year-old Hamden man, and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim was shot in the groin and suffered serious injuries, police said, and his vehicle was taken.
Police said a 16-year-old New Haven resident was charged with robbery in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and larceny in the first degree.
A 16-year-old West Haven resident was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery first degree with a firearm, conspiracy to commit assault first degree with a firearm and larceny in the first degree.
At the time of their arrests, both teens were already in the custody of juvenile detention on unrelated charges, police said.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.