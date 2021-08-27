U.S. Education Dept. Approves CT Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan for Schools: Governor

The U.S. Department of Education has approved the Gov. Ned Lamont administration’s plan for using $110 million the state is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to the governor’s office.

“I applaud the many teachers and educational staff who have been working throughout this pandemic to engage our students and keep them actively involved throughout this difficult time,” Lamont said in a statement. “Our administration will continue working with school districts to ensure that we can maintain these efforts and every student has access to the educational opportunities they deserve. I appreciate President Biden for approving this funding, and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for their advocacy to ensure that our schools have access to these critical resources.”

The governor’s office said the initiatives in the plan include a statewide K-8 model curricula, extended access to online/digital platforms that accelerate learning and provide credit recovery, expanded access to high-quality, innovative summer enrichment and afterschool programs, additional supports for students with disabilities and English learners, college and career advising resources for high needs high school students, comprehensive supports for youth in the criminal justice system, and subgrants to local education agencies to facilitate high-dosage tutoring.

You can see the plan here.

The governor’s office also said the state Department of Education is dedicated to providing support for the implementation of the $995 million in federal relief funds allocated to districts. District plans for those funds were due to the state by Aug. 16 and they are being reviewed.