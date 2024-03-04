Branford

U.S.S. Chowder Pot in Branford closes its doors

The U.S.S. Chowder Pot III in Branford has closed its doors.

The restaurant's owner posted on Facebook that they officially closed on Sunday.

"With a heavy heart I have to announce the closing of our doors today. I want to say thank you for all the love and support you have shown myself and Chowder Pot III throughout the years. I could not have done it without all of you, my staff and my family."

It was signed, Chef John.

The Chowder Pot has been in Branford for more than three decades

There is no word on why the decision was made to close.

