UConn Board of Trustees Agenda Includes Possible Pro-Rated Refunds Due to COVID-19

The UConn Board of Trustees will hold a telephone meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday during which time they will hear updates on COVID-19 planning and consider pro-rated refunds for room and board, dining plans and parking permits.

A vote is also scheduled to temporarily extend the tenure clock by one year for tenure-track faculty due to the coronavirus and the impact on classes, which have moved online, research, and more.

The board is considering the following change.

“An automatic one-year extension to the tenure clock will be provided to tenure-track faculty members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension shall apply to tenure-track faculty members who were employed by the University on March 1, 2020 and did not submit their dossier for consideration for promotion and tenure during the 2019-2020 academic year.”

UConn is holding all classes online for the rest of the semester and they have canceled commencement ceremonies.

UConn has not called of graduation events in more than 100 years.