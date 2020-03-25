UConn Board of Trustees Agenda Includes Possible Pro-Rated Refunds Due to COVID-19

The UConn Board of Trustees will hold a telephone meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday during which time they will hear updates on COVID-19 planning and consider pro-rated refunds for room and board, dining plans and parking permits.
A vote is also scheduled to temporarily extend the tenure clock by one year for tenure-track faculty due to the coronavirus and the impact on classes, which have moved online, research, and more.
The board is considering the following change.
“An automatic one-year extension to the tenure clock will be provided to tenure-track faculty members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension shall apply to tenure-track faculty members who were employed by the University on March 1, 2020 and did not submit their dossier for consideration for promotion and tenure during the 2019-2020 academic year.”
UConn is holding all classes online for the rest of the semester and they have canceled commencement ceremonies.