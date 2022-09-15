UConn

UConn, Former Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie Reach $3.9 Million Settlement

The University of Connecticut said it has reached an agreement with former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who was fired from his position in March 2018 amid an NCAA investigation

UConn said the settlement includes a payment of $3.9 million to Ollie.

UConn released a joint statement from the university and Ollie.

“The University of Connecticut and former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie have reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding matters related to his former employment with the University and avoid further costly and protracted litigation. The settlement includes a payment of $3.9 million to Ollie for claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees,” the statement says.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in the statement. “My time at UConn as a student athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

UConn said the parties will not comment on this matter any further.

