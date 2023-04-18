UConn Police Make 2 More Arrests in Connection With Vandalism After Basketball Championship

UConn Police have made two additional arrests in connection with vandalism on the Storrs campus after the men’s basketball championship game.

UConn said both of the people university police arrested are UConn students and one of the students had also been arrested that night.

The damage estimate hasn’t been finalized because UConn is waiting on invoices for some repair and replacement materials and said they continue to find damage.

One student was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Police said the investigations continue and additional arrests are expected.

The university said it can’t discuss whether specific individuals are facing potential discipline under the Student Code of Conduct.

Generally speaking, though, UConn said students found to have violated the code can face sanctions up to and including expulsion.