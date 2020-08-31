COVID-19

UConn Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases on Storrs Campus

The University of Connecticut now has 58 cases of coronavirus at their Storrs campus, according to the university.

Six of these cases were added over the weekend, the university said.

A total of 75 residential students have tested positive for coronavirus since testing began on Aug. 14, the university said. Of these cases, 58 are in isolation and 16 have recovered and left isolation.

The school also noted that there are 17 positive cases among off-campus students, who have been tested because they will visit the Storrs campus, and two cases among commuter students based at UConn's Stamford campus.

UConn's current positivity rate for students living at the Storrs campus is 1.16%. That is an increase from one percent on Friday and 0.84% on Thursday.

The university announced Garrigus Suites residence hall was placed under quarantine on Thursday. There are 270 students living in the dorm, according to university officials.

