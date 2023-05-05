UConn Students and Staff Prepare for 2023 Graduation

Excitement has been a big theme at UConn Storrs with the Huskies' fifth National NCAA title and now graduation.

"It feels bittersweet," said UConn senior Carlie Ritchie.

As students gear up by getting out their caps and gowns, event staff are also preparing with 18 ceremonies planned this weekend.

"So, there will be thousands of people here. There will be speakers, families, friends. Hopefully it will be a nice day weatherwise, but it will look like the commencements we had prior to the pandemic," said UConn News Director Tom Breen.

A traditional commencement for the Class of 2023, a class that came in during the pandemic. But after four years, they're moving onto the next chapter.

One student says after graduation, he will be right back in the classroom, but it will be his very own.

"I just finished my student teaching, which is 500 hours of student teaching, and now I'm finally done which is fantastic," said Matteo Risicato.

After six years, Risicato is graduating with his master's degree and plans to be a high school history teacher.

Another UConn senior will be walking across the stage Saturday night in front of all her loved ones.

"My mom, dad, my sister, my niece, my brother-in-law, and my boyfriend," said Ritchie.

Ritchie was in the campus bookstore early Friday morning, grabbing more graduation accessories. Other seniors followed her lead, stocking up on spirit wear.

"I'm getting some gifts for my parents, National Championship gear for them," said Isabella Amata.

Amata says the Huskies' big win was the highlight of her year.

"It was something I will never forget for as long as I live and having such a team to support and bring us together was great, all the friends I've made, everything like that, has been amazing," said Amata.