UConn Students Returning From Italy, South Korea Must Self-Quarantine: School

The University of Connecticut is requiring 90 students returning from study abroad programs in Italy and South Korea to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.

In a notice sent Monday, UConn officials said they were following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations that require the 14-day self-quarantine period for any travelers from CDC Level 3 countries.

There are 88 students returning from Italy and two returning from South Korea, officials said. Students have been told to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days while monitoring for symptoms. They may do this in the US or another country if they have family outside the US, as long as the country does not have a Level 3 travel designation.

Students who traveled to China during winter break already went through the 14-day monitoring period.

Returning students are encouraged to stay in touch with UConn Student Health and Wellness if they have any questions, don’t have a primary care doctor or have other special circumstances.

The returning students will be able to complete their coursework through online or remote learning.

There are dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, with six deaths being reported in Washington state. Most of the US cases are travel-related.

UConn offered the following information about home quarantine: