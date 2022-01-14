UConn's Interim President to Leave Next Month

The interim president of the University of Connecticut, Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, will be leaving the position next month and the university is going to launch a national search for its next president.

Agwunobi notified the UConn community that he will step down as interim president of the university and CEO of UConn Health next month for a leadership position at Humana.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Agwunobi will be Humana's new president of the company’s Home Solutions business, according to a statement from Humana.

“While I am excited about this new opportunity, the decision to leave UConn and UConn Health was extremely difficult. This is an amazing university and special place. It has truly been an honor to serve as a leader here and to work with all of you,” he said in the message.

Agwunobi said he will remain at UConn until Feb. 20.

He was named the school's interim president in July 1 after the resignation of Thomas Katsouleas.

"I thank Dr. Andrew Agwunobi for his service to UConn over the years, and I wish him well in his new opportunity in the private sector," said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. "Dr. Agwunobi has helped to steer UConn and UConn Health through unprecedented times, all while overseeing significant growth in research and enrollment...I have had the pleasure of spending time with Andy, and I will miss his thoughtful outlook and positive demeanor"

The Board of Trustees will meet on Jan. 26 and expects to name Radenka Maric, UConn’s vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as interim president and Dr. Bruce Liang, the dean of the UConn School of Medicine, will be named interim CEO of UConn Health, according to UConn.

Both will be effective Feb. 1 to allow for a transition period.

"Our Huskies will remain in good hands," Lamont said.

Read more here.