Ukrainian family shares their new reality in CT, 2 years after Russia's invasion

Saturday marks exactly two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and in that time many refugees have made our state their new home.

Olena Balatsko says she never expected to move her whole life to Connecticut.

"The worst and hardest part was we were not going to the United States for a vacation. For us, everything changed in one day," said Balatsko with an interpreter, "We had to give up our home. [Leave] all of our families and friends."

The mother from Ternopil, the western part of Ukraine, came to the state in June of 2022 with her husband and two sons. One of them was just a baby at the time.

"My son, he was so afraid for one year. When he saw any airplanes in the air. For one year, he would run to me and he would just hug me," Balatsko said.

She says while it pains her to be away from her friends and family and see her country at war, she's starting to feel more comfortable here.

"People here are very kind, very kind. When I first came to Connecticut I didn't know where to go. To the left, to the right? And now I know where all the stores are. I have my own car," Balatsko said.

She's also noticing a difference in her son, who is now three years old.

"Almost for one year he was not able to speak up, he was so afraid. So now he's trying to speak both languages in Ukrainian and English," Balatsko said.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a strong show of support at the State Capitol, and organizers expect people from all over the state to come together.

"Ukraine is on the front lines of the struggle for freedom in the world right now, it's defending Europe against Putin's designs," said Alex Kuzma, Chief Development Officer for the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation.

The crisis in Ukraine hits close to home for Alex Kuzma, whose parents fled the country for a better life during World War II. He says he'll be standing for those who've lost their lives on the front lines, which includes his 26-year-old nephew.

"We have to stop to stop this act of genocide on the part of Vladimir Putin. That's what this protest is all about," Kuzma said.