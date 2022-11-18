United Way Turkey Distribution Delivers Food, Hope in New Haven

United Way of Greater New Haven is teaming up with local food providers Friday to help fight hunger and spread some holiday cheer as well.

"We are just so happy to be able to help seniors have food on their table for Thanksgiving," Caitlin Dalton, of the United Way, said.

Paul Bronson, an outreach pastor at Vertical Church, said the purpose is about "coming together in a collaborative effort to show joy and to show love."

That love comes in the form of the distribution of Thanksgiving turkeys.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

United Way, F.I.S.H. of Greater New Haven and Vertical Church all joined forces to hand out turkeys to senior citizens, families and anyone in need this holiday season.

Over the next several days the team will distribute more than 1,500 turkey baskets in the Greater New Haven area and this is coming at a crucial time.

"Their housing costs have gone up, their transportation costs have gone up and because incomes are not keeping pace with that increase in costs people are really struggling to make ends meet and so I think having access to food resources is more critical than ever," Dalton said.

On Friday at the Atwater Senior Center, 500 to 600 baskets will be distributed to the community but it isn’t all just about the turkeys.

"It’s not just the food and everything we’re going to give for Thanksgiving, but it’s the time we get to spend with them, to sit with them to talk with them and share some community with them," Bronson said,

Naomi Matos is one of those grateful seniors.

"I was shocked when I see all of them coming through with bags, baskets. It’s nice. Oh, it means a lot. I thank the Lord and everybody that helps," Matos said.