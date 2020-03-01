University of New Haven Suspends Study Abroad Program in Italy, Orders Students to Come Home

The University of New Haven announced Sunday that they are suspending their study abroad program in Tuscany, Italy amid new coronavirus warnings.

The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department raised the travel and health advisory levels in all of Italy to level 3, according to UNH President Steven Kaplan.

"I regret to have to do this, but I believe this is the most prudent choice to make at this time," Kaplan said in a statement.

The university is also asking students coming back from Tuscany not to return to the university's West Haven or Orange campuses until after Spring Break. Those students are being encouraged to follow health protocols outlined on the university's website.

Kaplan said that should conditions permit, he hopes to be able to offer impacted students the option to return to Tuscany after Spring Break.

"I know what our students there this spring are being forced to leave behind and how difficult this is for them," Kaplan said. "My main concern continues to be protecting the wellbeing of everyone in our University community."