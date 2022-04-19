Utility Contractor Taken to Hospital After Getting Shocked in Vernon: Officials

A man was shocked while performing tower and line work in Vernon Tuesday morning and he has been taken to the hospital.

Town officials said Vernon police, firefighters and EMS responded to West Main Street at 8:39 a.m. after a report of a possible electrocution and found a 29-year-old man was alert and conscious after experiencing a brief shock. Officials said the man was able to talk to officers.

First responders determined that two contractors performing tower and line work were in a bucket working on power lines when the incident occurred.

The employee who was not injured was able to lower the bucket to the ground and the 29-year-old man who was injured was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to an area hospital, officials said.

