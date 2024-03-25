Watch: Vehicle crashes into smoke shop in Fairfield during brazen burglary

Burglars broke into a smoke shop in Fairfield by crashing into it and it was captured on video.

Police said it happened at the Mohegan Smoke Shop at 525 Tunxis Hill Cutoff around 3:23 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded when an alarm went off and they found a lot of damage from a vehicle that had crashed through the storefront. Video surveillance showed two people grabbing several items from the store.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information or video is asked to notify Detectives at 203-254-4840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by text.

When sending a tip by text, text the keyword FPDCT to 847411, add a space, then type in your tip information and hit send, police said.