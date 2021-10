Interstate 84 east in Hartford has reopened after a vehicle fire on Saturday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the eastbound lanes were all closed between exits 52 and 53, but they have since reopened.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.