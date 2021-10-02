east litchfield

Vehicle Goes Down Steep Embankment in East Litchfield

East Litchfield Fire Co.

Crews are investigating after a vehicle went down a steep embankment in East Litchfield on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to Route 118 near Clark Road around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with entrapment and ejection.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a vehicle 30 feet down a steep embankment that was approximately 75 feet off of the road.

According to officials, the patient was able to self extricate with a pet and both were brought up the bank by emergency crews.

Ambulance personnel treated and transported the patient while firefighters searched for anyone else who may have been injured using thermal imaging cameras, investigators said. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The vehicle was stabilized and no other additional people were found, authorities said.

The road was closed while the crash was cleaned up, but it has since reopened.

